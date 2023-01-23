Kremlin on NATO Talks of Supply of Tanks to Ukraine: Anxiety Among Alliance Members Grows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) There is a growing anxiety among the members of the NATO military alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Arkadiusz Mularczyk stated that Germany would fall into international isolation if it did not agree to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"Europe is tightrope-walking at the moment, and the exchange of statements between European capitals, including Warsaw that is already threatening Berlin with international isolation, and so on, all this, of course, also suggests that anxiety among the members of the alliance is constantly increasing, growing," Peskov said, commenting on the NATO discussions on the supply of tanks to Ukraine.