Kremlin on Navalny Allies' Flashmob Plan: Breaking Law to Be Punished

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, regarding the plans of allies of Alexey Navalny to organize a flashmob on February 14, that breaking laws would be punished.

Navalny's supporters have suggested that people come out into the yards in the evening on February 14 and switch on flashlights.

When asked about the government's opinion on this and if it could be seen as a call for an unauthorized rally, Peskov said, "It's hard to say."

"We won't play cat-and-mouse, but if any laws are broken, our law enforcement agents will, of course, hold the guilty accountable," the spokesperson said, when asked about these plans.