MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's political life will be rich and multifaceted, there are many opponents of the current government, and this is absolutely normal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, commenting on potential consequences of the prison sentence for opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We have already said that Russia's political life is really multifaceted ... There is plenty of pluralism in the political arena, many people act as opponents to the Kremlin, some of them abide by law, others go beyond all bounds of decency, some of them do it standing on the Russian soil, while others do it as they put one or two feet on foreign soil," Peskov told reporters.

The fact that there are many opponents of the current government is a sign of a normal political process, the Kremlin spokesman continued, assuring that the national political life will keep developing.

"The pre-elecion period will soon start, we are all awaiting parliamentary elections ... Russia's political life will be rich and multifaceted," Peskov continued.

Asked if Navalny had any political future in light of the prison sentence, Peskov stressed that all Russian citizens have equal rights, with laws available to regulate their participation in the election process.

"This is certainly not our business. You know that we have laws regulating the procedure for citizens' participation in the electoral process, giving them the right to cast votes and be elected. This applies to all the citizens of our country who are not disenfranchised in accordance with our Russian laws. This is the only criterion. Everyone has the same rights and obligations," Peskov explained.