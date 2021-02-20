UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Navalny Sentence Consequences: There Are Many Opponents To Gov't, It Is Normal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:24 PM

Kremlin on Navalny Sentence Consequences: There Are Many Opponents to Gov't, It Is Normal

Russia's political life will be rich and multifaceted, there are many opponents of the current government, and this is absolutely normal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, commenting on potential consequences of the prison sentence for opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russia's political life will be rich and multifaceted, there are many opponents of the current government, and this is absolutely normal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, commenting on potential consequences of the prison sentence for opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We have already said that Russia's political life is really multifaceted ... There is plenty of pluralism in the political arena, many people act as opponents to the Kremlin, some of them abide by law, others go beyond all bounds of decency, some of them do it standing on the Russian soil, while others do it as they put one or two feet on foreign soil," Peskov told reporters.

The fact that there are many opponents of the current government is a sign of a normal political process, the Kremlin spokesman continued, assuring that the national political life will keep developing.

"The pre-elecion period will soon start, we are all awaiting parliamentary elections ... Russia's political life will be rich and multifaceted," Peskov continued.

Asked if Navalny had any political future in light of the prison sentence, Peskov stressed that all Russian citizens have equal rights, with laws available to regulate their participation in the election process.

"This is certainly not our business. You know that we have laws regulating the procedure for citizens' participation in the electoral process, giving them the right to cast votes and be elected. This applies to all the citizens of our country who are not disenfranchised in accordance with our Russian laws. This is the only criterion. Everyone has the same rights and obligations," Peskov explained.

Related Topics

Election Business Russia Same All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Ru ..

9 minutes ago

EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai P ..

38 minutes ago

SEWA to establish meteorological station in Centra ..

41 minutes ago

PCB shares pictures of PSL 2021 trophy

55 minutes ago

Road Crash in Northeastern Egypt Kills 9 People, I ..

2 minutes ago

RPT - Russian Baby With Spinal Muscular Atrophy Ge ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.