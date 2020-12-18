UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Navalny: Special Services Pay Attention To Those Who Call For Coups

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Kremlin on Navalny: Special Services Pay Attention to Those Who Call for Coups

Special services always watch those who are in contact with foreign intelligence and call for coups, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Special services always watch those who are in contact with foreign intelligence and call for coups, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

At Thursday's annual press conference, President Vladimir Putin was asked about Navalny's claim that he was followed by several agents of the Federal Security Service and may have been poisoned by them. The president said the material was not an investigation but a means to legitimize the work of US special services and added that this meant Navalny was being supported by the US special services.

"And if that's true, then it's interesting, then special services should certainly be watching him," the president said.

"Vladimir Putin meant that special services always watch those who are in contact with the special services of other countries. And I may add that the special services certainly watch those who consider acceptable statements which call for a violent overthrow of the authorities, which can be seen as the breach of the current laws. Special services across the world are paying attention to these people," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Putin's words.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin May Opposition

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India was planning for s ..

12 minutes ago

Delayed purchase of wheat, sugar, LNG to burden ma ..

25 minutes ago

EAD denies media reports on 45 percent increase in ..

2 minutes ago

PFA seals carbonated drinks factory, 2 chicken mea ..

2 minutes ago

Intense coldness likely in most parts of country

2 minutes ago

Falling mercury increases demand of Winter wears

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.