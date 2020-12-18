Kremlin on Navalny: Special Services Pay Attention to Those Who Call for Coups

Special services always watch those who are in contact with foreign intelligence and call for coups, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Special services always watch those who are in contact with foreign intelligence and call for coups, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

At Thursday's annual press conference, President Vladimir Putin was asked about Navalny's claim that he was followed by several agents of the Federal Security Service and may have been poisoned by them. The president said the material was not an investigation but a means to legitimize the work of US special services and added that this meant Navalny was being supported by the US special services.

"And if that's true, then it's interesting, then special services should certainly be watching him," the president said.

"Vladimir Putin meant that special services always watch those who are in contact with the special services of other countries. And I may add that the special services certainly watch those who consider acceptable statements which call for a violent overthrow of the authorities, which can be seen as the breach of the current laws. Special services across the world are paying attention to these people," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on Putin's words.