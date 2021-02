(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the slander hearing, in which Alexey Navalny is a defendant, that it was considered unacceptable in Russia to insult war veterans.

The slander case is focused on Navalny's comments about a video, in which World War II veteran Ignat Artemenko spoke in support of constitutional amendments.

"[He is] a defendant over insulting a veteran ... at the very least, it is unacceptable to insult veterans in our country," Peskov told reporters.