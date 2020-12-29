Kremlin on New Foreign Agents Law: Too Early to Discuss Possible Risks for Citizens

It is too early to make conclusions about any potential risks and negative effects related to Russia's new legislation on individuals labeled as foreign agents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) It is too early to make conclusions about any potential risks and negative effects related to Russia's new legislation on individuals labeled as foreign agents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Russian parliament passed a legislation under which individuals and organizations engaged in political activities while being funded from abroad can be labeled as foreign agents. The justice ministry added individuals, including human rights activists, to list of media outlets performing foreign agent functions for the first time ever.

"It is too early to make conclusions about any risks, we are still accumulating legal enforcement experience. So, I believe it is too early to discuss some risks and negative effects," Peskov told reporters, when asked what risks the new legislation could imply for citizens.

"Quite often both media representatives and members of the public raise concerns regarding different enforcement of different laws, and then it turns out that the concerns were groundless. So, let us wait, gain some experience and then try to analyze it," the Kremlin spokesman went on to say.