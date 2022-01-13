Kremlin on New Kazakh Information Minister: Russia Ready to Work With Kazakh Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Russia is ready to work with all members of Kazakhstan's new government, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when asked about new Kazakh Information Minister Askar Umarov.

Umarov has made negative statements in relation to Russians in past. The Russian Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) has said that it will not work with Umarov.

"Indeed, there were awkward statements, incorrect statements, but here, first of all, one should proceed from the fact that it was the president of Kazakhstan ... who appointed his cabinet of ministers ... things should be judged by the statements that Umarov will already make in his new status, and, of course, it is necessary and we will have to work to interact and deepen cooperation with those ministers appointed by President (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev," Peskov told reporters.