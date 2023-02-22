Kremlin on New START: Important for Russia to Do Everything for Its Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) It is important for Russia to do everything for its security and remain patient until opponents are ripe for a normal dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

"We see the first reaction, it is quite consolidated among the representatives of the collective West. This reaction, of course, does not give us reason to hope for any readiness for dialogue or negotiations. On the other hand, time passes, circumstances change, and here it is very important for Russia to do everything to ensure its own security, including in the issue of control and stability ... over weapons, and keep a patient approach while waiting for our opponents to mature for a normal dialogue," Peskov told reporters.