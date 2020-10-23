UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On New START: We Need To Avoid Extra Conditions, Secure Year For Talks

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on New START: We Need to Avoid Extra Conditions, Secure Year for Talks

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding an agreement to extend the New START, that it was important to avoid additional conditions and secure an extra year for talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding an agreement to extend the New START, that it was important to avoid additional conditions and secure an extra year for talks.

"We have to reach agreement first.

We have to avoid additional conditions. But we hope that this expert meeting will take place. And these most difficult talks can be held during at least that one year," Peskov told reporters when asked if the agreement in principle had been achieved.

Related Topics

Agreement

Recent Stories

Karachi Arts Council organized a function to pay h ..

16 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive in Khnewal from Oct 26

1 minute ago

DIG Traffic offers KCCI to partner in resolving tr ..

1 minute ago

Wheat quota of two mills canceled over violations

1 minute ago

Nusrat Bhutto's struggle for democracy is unforget ..

1 minute ago

105,000 complaints out of 114,000 resolved in ten ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.