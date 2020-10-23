Kremlin on New START: We Need to Avoid Extra Conditions, Secure Year for Talks

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding an agreement to extend the New START, that it was important to avoid additional conditions and secure an extra year for talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding an agreement to extend the New START, that it was important to avoid additional conditions and secure an extra year for talks.

"We have to reach agreement first.

We have to avoid additional conditions. But we hope that this expert meeting will take place. And these most difficult talks can be held during at least that one year," Peskov told reporters when asked if the agreement in principle had been achieved.