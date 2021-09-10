Kremlin on Nord Stream 2 Commissioning: Timing Depends on Formalities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Timing of the commissioning of the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline depends on the implementation of the remaining formalities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that gas prices are rapidly increasing.

Russia's Gazprom said earlier in the day that the pipeline's construction has been completed.

Peskov said that "It is too early to discuss" details about the commissioning.

"No, well, it will depend on the completion of the remaining formalities," Peskov told reporters if any details are available, adding that the gas prices are rapidly increasing add "gas is necessary."

Peskov also said that questions about negotiations with a German regulator should be forwards to Gazprom and not to the Kremlin.