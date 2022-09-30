Kremlin on Nord Stream Emergency: State Terrorism Act Cannot Do Without Investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The emergency on the Nord Stream gas pipelines is an act of state terrorism, which cannot do without a serious international investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I cannot answer this question yet. Obviously, such an unprecedented act, one might say, (act) of state terrorism cannot and should not do without a serious international investigation.

And, of course, interaction within the framework of such an investigation will be required," Peskov told reporters when asked if Russia is ready to acquaint someone with materials that indicate a Western trace in sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines.

At least three strings of the pipelines were damaged, the official said, adding that though there was information about a leak on the fourth string, there is nothing certain yet.