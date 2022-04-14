UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Nuclear Arms In Baltic: Borders' Build-Up To Be Reviewed At Meeting With Putin

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2022 | 03:49 PM

After Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu provides Russian President Vladimir Putin with proposals to strengthen the country's western flank against the backdrop of NATO expansion, the plan for the borders' build-up will be discussed at a separate meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

"I cannot say anything about this ...

after such a plan for our strengthening and strengthening of the western borders is worked out, it will actually contain a whole list of measures, all the necessary steps that will be taken. And it will be considered at a separate meeting with the president," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the Baltic.

Shoigu has not yet provided Putin with a detailed plan to strengthen the western borders, as this takes time, the spokesman said, adding that the date of the relevant meeting with Putin has not been fixed yet.

