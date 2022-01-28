MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that it is better to make jokes than escalate tensions in Europe when commenting on US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland's statement about vodka and Nord Stream 2.

Nuland has made a joke that it is better if Nord Steam 2 delivers vodka instead of gas.

"Listen, at least some attempts at joking are already positive in this situation. Let them joke rather than escalate tensions in Europe," Peskov told reporters.