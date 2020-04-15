Kremlin on NYT Article on 'Disinformation:' Regrettable That Such Outlets Publish Nonsense

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, said Wednesday it was regrettable that respectable outlets, such as the New York Times, were publishing "nonsense," referring to the recent article about Russia's alleged disinformation aimed against health care

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin, said Wednesday it was regrettable that respectable outlets, such as the New York Times, were publishing "nonsense," referring to the recent article about Russia's alleged disinformation aimed against health care.

The article alleged that Russia had organized a disinformation campaign against the health care system, which may have led to the spread of dangerous diseases.

"Moscow will not provide any response, we do not think that such lowbrow publications deserve a response. And it is very regrettable that respectable outlets are publishing more and more of this nonsense," Peskov told reporters when asked about the article.