Kremlin On Officially Congratulating Biden: We Need To Wait For Official Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:38 PM

Kremlin on Officially Congratulating Biden: We Need to Wait for Official Results

Kremlin will wait for official results of the US presidential election and the end of any court hearings on the matter before congratulating Joe Biden, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Kremlin will wait for official results of the US presidential election and the end of any court hearings on the matter before congratulating Joe Biden, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

President Vladimir Putin has said that he would like to wait until all legal issues surrounding the US election were resolved.

"First of all, the president-elect must be declared. And the incumbent president should recognize the result of the election, and all court cases should be completed. Only then the results will be made official. But, obviously, it has not happened yet," Peskov told reporters.

