Kremlin on OPEC+ Deal Extension: Russia, Saudi Arabia Stated Their Position

Russia and Saudi Arabia have stated their position on the OPEC+ deal, which is that the agreement must be extended by six to nine months, but, of course, the decision will be made by all countries of the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia have stated their position on the OPEC+ deal, which is that the agreement must be extended by six to nine months, but, of course, the decision will be made by all countries of the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking about the results of his meeting with the Saudi crown prince, said the two countries agreed on a single position on the future of the OPEC+ deal and will support its extension with the current volume of oil production cuts. According to the Russian leader, the agreement may be extended by six months or nine months.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Monday his country agreed to extend the deal, but such decisions should be made by OPEC in Vienna, but "not by external forces at events such as the G20 summit in Japan."

"In this case, it's about the fact that two countries have declared their position, their approach. Two countries have made such a decision for themselves, but, of course, a decision of other countries will also be needed. As for our country, Putin clearly spoke about the decision after meetings with Prince Salman," Peskov said responding to a request to comment on the Iranian minister's statement.