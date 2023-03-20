UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Peace Talks Prospect: West Currently Not Allowing To Halt Fighting In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The West does not currently allow the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, this is being openly and officially discussed in the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"So far, you and I see...

the continuing policy to prevent the halt of hostilities (in Ukraine). This is what Washington, the State Department, and the National Security Council are talking about openly and officially," Peskov said, answering the question of whether China would be able to mediate in the negotiations between Moscow and Washington on the situation in Ukraine.

