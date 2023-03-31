Kremlin on Petition on Nuclear Arms in Ukraine: Not Everything Can Be Taken Seriously

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a petition calling for placing US nuclear arms in Ukraine, that not everything can be taken seriously, but the topic in not new to Kiev.

A petition calling for stationing US nuclear weapons on the territory of Ukraine has been registered on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office earlier this week.

"Not all petitions that appear there can be taken seriously ... But the activation of this theme is not a new element. Let's remember the Munich conference two years ago, where president Zelenskyy himself spoke about such a possibility. And this is another very dangerous trend. And again, this is a hypothetical danger that our country cannot ignore," Peskov told reporters.