Kremlin On PMC Wagner In CAR: There Is Cooperation On State Level

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia and the Central African Republic cooperate on the state level when asked about the role of private military company Wagner there, adding that military advisers will continue their work in the CAR.

Earlier in the day, a car presidential adviser said that the country is ready to host another security group from Russia if Wagner leaves.

"We have state cooperation with the Central African Republic, we will continue it, it is supported by the necessary agreements. And, of course, our military advisers will continue their activities in the necessary and demanded quantity," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Russia so far has no clear position on the legal status of private military companies yet.

"So far there is no clear position on this matter. There is a certain discussion here, it will continue," Peskov said.

