Kremlin on Poland Building Fence on Border With Russia: This Is Poles' Business

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The construction of a fence by Poland on the border with Russia is the business of the Poles, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw had started erecting a fence on the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region due to the fact that the Kaliningrad airport opened for flights from the middle East and Africa.

"This is the Poles' business, ask the Poles to comment (on the matter)," Peskov told reporters.