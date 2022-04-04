MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Poland's anti-Russian and war-like stance may lead to more tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commenting on Warsaw's readiness to host nuclear weapons.

Last week, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said that the country is ready to host US nuclear weapons.

"In general, the stance of the Polish leadership has recently caused deep concern: the line is extremely war-like, anti-Russian, and the proposed actions (to host nuclear weapons), of course, can only lead to a further increase in tension on the continent," Peskov told reporters.