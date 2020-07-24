(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Friday on US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's calls for a "new alliance of democracies" to oppose China, stressing that Russia sees China as a partner and never allies against anyone.

"I want to remind you that the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has said that Russia never joins alliances against anyone, we do not ally against anyone. All of our integration associations and political associations are aimed at developing good-neighborly mutually beneficial relations. Russia does not participate in alliances against anyone. China is our ally and partner, we develop special partner relations with this country," Peskov told reporters.