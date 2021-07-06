Kremlin on Possbility of Minsk Restricting Transit From Europe: Consequence of Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The possibility of restricting transit from Europe by Minsk is the consequence of Western sanctions against Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day that introducing restrictions on the transit of transport via Belarus if the West imposes new sanctions against Minsk is not ruled out.

According to Kremlin, Belarus is having a tough time as it faces very aggressive behavior from the West.

"But I repeat once again: the main thing here is to understand that all this is a consequence of very harsh, completely, from our point of view, unjustified and illegal from the point of view of international law and all norms of international trade, sanctions against Belarus," Peskov told reporters.