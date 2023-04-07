Kremlin on Possibility of China Being Influenced by West: China Serious Power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China is a serious power and does not change its opinion under external influence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a possibility of Beijing being influenced by the West.

Late on Thursday, Politico reported that French President Emmanuel Macron failed to make Chinese leader Xi Jinping change his position on the conflict in Ukraine.

"China is a serious power, big power with its sovereign position. And this is a very serious position that is being seriously formed. And this is not a country that changes its positions so quickly under external influence," Peskov told reporters.