Kremlin on Possibility of Easter Truce: No One Put Forward Such Ideas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The initiative on the Easter truce with Ukraine has not yet been put forward, and Kiev ignored all Russia's previous initiatives of such nature, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It has not been put forward," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the Kremlin is discussing the idea of an Easter truce with Kiev and whether the Kremlin sees the point in such a truce.

The spokesman clarified that Moscow has already put forward such initiatives itself, adhered to the ceasefire regime, but faced Kiev's unwillingness to respect the truce.