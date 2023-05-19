MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia will find alternative purchasers of its diamonds if the European Union introduces a ban on such goods, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, European Council President Charles Michel said that the EU is planning to restrict the trade of Russian diamonds.

"Let us wait for a decision, as practice shows for other goods, for other products, if purchases are stopped somewhere, they start in other places," Peskov told a briefing, answering a question about how the Kremlin would comment on the EU's intentions to restrict trade in Russian diamonds.