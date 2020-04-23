Kremlin on Possibility of Putin-Johnson Talks: UK Prime Minister Not Working Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March, has not yet got back to his duties, and Russia wishes him to recover soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, when journalists asked him about the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a phone conversation with Johnson.

"If we are not mistaken, Boris Johnson is still ill, he has not yet got back to his duties. Everybody in Russia is certainly wishing him speedy recovery, we wish him to defeat this unpleasant disease," Peskov said.