Kremlin on Possibility of Putin-Zelenskyy Talks: No Prerequisites for Such Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) There are currently no prerequisites for holding a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In an interview with the CNN broadcaster, Zelenskyy said that he was not ready to negotiate with Russia, which "puts forward ultimatums."

"We do not see currently any negotiation prospects and continue to state the absence of any prerequisites for such negotiations," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on Ankara's proposal to arrange such a meeting, the official also said that there are no prerequisites for this.