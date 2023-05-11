Kremlin on possible Compensation to Fortum: No Decisions on Assets' Nationalization Made

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) No decisions have been made to nationalize the Russian assets of Finnish energy company Fortum, and there is no talk of paying the company any compensation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Fortum said that it will write off its Russian assets worth 1.7 billion Euros ($1.

86 billion) that came under the control of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) following the decree on the external management of foreign assets.

"There is no talk of any compensation. There are no decisions on nationalization," Peskov told reporters when asked whether nationalization of Fortum's Russian assets is possible and whether it is planned to pay compensation to the Finnish side.