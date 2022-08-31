Kremlin on Possible EU Visa Ban: Europeans Will Also Have Issues When Traveling to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Europeans will also face problems when traveling to Russia if Eu countries decide to impose a visa ban for Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Some countries are talking about limiting the process of issuing visas ...

Well, they will create inconvenience for people. There is nothing good in this. Their people will also face inconvenience when they come here," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is closely following the development of the situation with a possible visa ban and will respond to the unfriendly measure, if EU decides to impose the restriction, the official added.