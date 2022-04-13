Kremlin on Possible Exchange of Medvedchuk: He Is Foreign Politician, Not Russian Citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform For Life, is not a Russian citizen, he is a foreign politician, and Moscow does not know whether he wants Russia to get involved in the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a photo of handcuffed Medvedchuk was shared in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel. Zelenskyy wrote that Ukraine's Security Service has conduced a successful operation and offered to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainians captured during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"As for the exchange, about which various figures in Kiev spoke with such ... pleasure: Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia. He has nothing to do with a special military operation. He is a foreign political figure. We do not even know if he wants to any participation of Russia in resolving this ... situation," Peskov told reporters.

Moscow will monitor the fate of Medvedchuk, the spokesman said, calling on European politicians to follow suit.

Medvedchuk's persecution for his political views is a vivid illustration of what the Ukrainian authorities really are, he said.