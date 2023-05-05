Kremlin on Possible Meeting Between Putin, Pashinyan Next Week: Certain Plans Exist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan next week, that there are certain plans.

Earlier this week, Pashinyan announced plans to visit Moscow next week.

"Certain plans are being discussed. As this discussion is finalized, we will make an announcement accordingly. So far, it is premature," Peskov told reporters.