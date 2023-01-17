Kremlin on Possible Naryshkin-Burns Meeting: Dialogue Beneficial, but No Exact Dates Now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The dialogue between Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and CIA Director William Burns is beneficial, however there are no exact dates of any possible meeting at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is especially impossible to exclude it (the meeting). And, of course, such dialogue is beneficial. But I don't know about the exact dates," Peskov said, answering a question whether a meeting between Naryshkin and Burns is being prepared.