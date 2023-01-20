UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Possible NATO Deliveries To Kiev: Fundamentally Changes Nothing

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The importance of NATO supplies of heavy weapons to Kiev should not be exaggerated, they will not fundamentally change anything, but will only create problems for Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the hope that following the meeting of the contact group on support for Ukraine at the airbase on January 20, decisions will be made on the supply of heavy weapons to Kiev.

"We have repeatedly said that such supplies will not be able to fundamentally change anything ” they will add problems for Ukraine, for the Ukrainian people," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that the importance of such supplies should not be exaggerated.

"All these tanks need maintenance and repair, and so on and so forth, so it will add problems to Ukraine, but it will not change anything in terms of the Russia's progress in achieving its goals," Peskov explained.

