Kremlin on Possible New US Sanctions: There Are Many Absurd Draft Laws

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there are many absurd draft laws when asked about the draft anti-Russia sanctions project prepared by US congressmen.

"American legislators are doing their best, the more such projects are absurd in their content, absurd in terms of the proposed measures, the more they devalue these ideas. We already consider it inappropriate to comment on all such cases," Peskov told reporters.