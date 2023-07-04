Open Menu

Kremlin On Possible Prisoners Exchange Talks: Russia-US Contacts Exist

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) There are certain contacts between Russia and the United States when it comes to potential prisoners exchange but Moscow prefers to not discuss this publicly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Russian diplomats in the US visited Vladimir Dunaev, a Russian citizen who is in pre-trial detention on cybercrime charges. Moreover, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy got consular access and visited The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused in of espionage.

"There are certain contacts on this matter, but we do not want to make them public in any way, they must be carried out and continue in complete silence," Peskov said when asked a relevant question.

