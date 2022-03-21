Kremlin on Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting: Leaders Have Nothing to Fix Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy have nothing to fix yet, as no agreements have neem reached so far at the Russian-Ukrainian talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In order to talk about a meeting of the two presidents, it is necessary to first "do your homework" ” to conduct and agree on the results of negotiations, the official told reporters when asked about the stage at which Russian-Ukrainian negotiations are in the context of a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"So far, no significant progress has been made. So far, (it is early) to talk about the meeting of the two presidents, they will simply have nothing to fix. There are no agreements that they can fix," Peskov said.

Every actor in the world should now use their influence on Kiev to make it more willing to reach agreements, the spokesman added.

"Actually, the choice of a place for some such hypothetical meeting is a secondary issue, although we are certainly grateful to all those countries that declare their desire to help such a negotiation process," he added.