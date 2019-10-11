Kremlin on Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Talks at CIS Summit: Putin Attends Summits Regularly

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the ongoing summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), saying that Putin attends such summits regularly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the ongoing summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), saying that Putin attends such summits regularly.

Lukashenko said earlier in the day that it would be good if Zelenskyy attended the CIS summit in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat and met with Putin.

"Putin takes part in CIS summits regularly," Peskov said, when asked whether Russia was ready for this meeting.