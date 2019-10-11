UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Talks At CIS Summit: Putin Attends Summits Regularly

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:13 PM

Kremlin on Possible Putin-Zelenskyy Talks at CIS Summit: Putin Attends Summits Regularly

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the ongoing summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), saying that Putin attends such summits regularly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could hold a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the ongoing summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), saying that Putin attends such summits regularly.

Lukashenko said earlier in the day that it would be good if Zelenskyy attended the CIS summit in Turkmenistan's Ashgabat and met with Putin.

"Putin takes part in CIS summits regularly," Peskov said, when asked whether Russia was ready for this meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Ashgabat Turkmenistan

Recent Stories

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

6 minutes ago

Steps demanded to bail out troubled textile sector

55 seconds ago

Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at R ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Needs to Mobilize Security Services to Stop ..

1 minute ago

Hundreds arrested as European police net huge haul ..

1 minute ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) starts admissions ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.