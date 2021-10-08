Kremlin on Possible Russia-Japan Peace Treaty: Leaders Confirmed Interests of Both Sides

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that both sides are interesting in reaching a peace deal between Moscow and Tokyo, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Putin and Kishida held a phone conversation on Thursday.

"The interest of both sides in continuing the dialogue at all levels was confirmed yesterday. Of course, now everything is being done taking into account the epidemiological situation," Peskov said when asked if Putin and Kishida discussed the peace agreement and the territorial dispute.