Kremlin On Possible Russia-Ukraine Talks: Russia Will Not Give Up New Territories

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Russia will not give up new realities in the form of new territories and a constitution, as well as the goals of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on a possibility of Moscow-Kiev talks.

US Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said in an interview with Bloomberg earlier in the day that Washington wants Kiev to win in the conflict, noting that "it is going to be up to them (Ukrainians) to determine what the victory looks like.

"There are certain realities, realities that have already become internal to Russia, I mean new Russian territories. There is the constitution of Russia, which cannot be ignored by anyone and which the Russian side will never be able to give up. This is a very important reality," Peskov told reporters.

The goals of Russia's special operation are a priority for the country, but the conflict can also be decided at a negotiating table, the official added.

