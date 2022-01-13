UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Possible Sanctions On Nord Stream 2: It Is Wrong To Link Project To Security

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Possible Sanctions on Nord Stream 2: It Is Wrong to Link Project to Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, and linking it to security is "absurd," this once again confirms that this is an attempt at unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on possible US sanctions against the Russian-led project.

"Nord Stream (2) is generally a commercial project, and linking (it) ... with security issues in Europe is absurd. This is absurd. This is just another confirmation of what is behind all this. Attempts to pressure Russia, attempts at unfair economic competition," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord All

Recent Stories

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

24 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Playe ..

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, Chin ..

12 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

15 minutes ago
 Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.