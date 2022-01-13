Kremlin on Possible Sanctions on Nord Stream 2: It Is Wrong to Link Project to Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, and linking it to security is "absurd," this once again confirms that this is an attempt at unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on possible US sanctions against the Russian-led project.

"Nord Stream (2) is generally a commercial project, and linking (it) ... with security issues in Europe is absurd. This is absurd. This is just another confirmation of what is behind all this. Attempts to pressure Russia, attempts at unfair economic competition," Peskov told reporters.