Kremlin On Possible Supply Of US Patriot Systems To Ukraine: Wait For Official Information

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin on Possible Supply of US Patriot Systems to Ukraine: Wait for Official Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on possible supplies of US Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, said on Wednesday that there is no official information on the matter yet.

On Tuesday, US media reported that President Joe Biden's administration is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system amid a series of Russian strikes on the country's energy infrastructure and other targets.

A Pentagons spokesperson, however, told Sputnik there is nothing to announce.

"But I would not comment (on these reports) yet because these are all media reports. Media reports are unreliable these days. So let's wait for some official information," Peskov told reporters.

If delivered to Ukraine, these systems will become a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces, the official added.

