Kremlin on Possible US Sanctions: It Is Attempt to Pressure Russia, Makes No Sense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Reports of possible new US sanctions at the time when security talks are underway are an attempt to put pressure on Russia, there is no point in this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

US Democratic senators on Wednesday presented a new Russia sanctions bill that would bring "severe costs" to the Russian economy in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

"Of course, we assess the appearance of such documents and such statements extremely negatively. Especially against the backdrop of an ongoing series of negotiations. Though unsuccessful, but negotiations. Of course, the combination of these statements and negotiations in time is an attempt to put pressure on Moscow, it is a priori meaningless," Peskov told reporters.

Given Russia's inevitable response, these possible sanctions can be equated with severance of relations, he added.