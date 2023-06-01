UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Possible Use Of Apple Phones In Civil Service: This Is Unacceptable, Prohibited

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin on Possible Use of Apple Phones in Civil Service: This Is Unacceptable, Prohibited

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The use of Apple smartphones in civil service is unacceptable and prohibited, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had disclosed a reconnaissance operation by US intelligence agencies involving several thousand Apple gadgets, including those registered with foreign embassies in Russia. The information obtained by the FSB points to Apple's close cooperation with the US intelligence community and confirms that "the company's declared privacy policy is not true," the security service added.

"Of course, everyone understands that all these gadgets are absolutely transparent. There is no need to be deceived by anything here. They are absolutely transparent, and, of course, their use for official purposes is unacceptable and prohibited," Peskov told reporters.

When asked whether there are cases of phones of Kremlin officials being involved in the US operation, Peskov said that he is not aware of any such cases.

