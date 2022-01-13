MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday declined to comment on whether Russia is ready take over the transit of Belarusian potassium after the termination of the agreement between Belaruskali and Lithuanian Railways (LZhD), but indicated that Moscow would not abandon its partner.

On Wednesday, Vilnius said that the Lithuanian government said considered the agreement between Belaruskali and the Lithuanian Railways to be contrary to the national interests of the country and decided to terminate it from February 1.

"I will leave your question unanswered, it is a sensitive issue. Belarus is our partner, and we do not abandon it and will not abandon it," Peskov told reporters.