Kremlin On Potential Diplomats' Expulsion From US: We Are Ready For Worst Scenarios

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:14 PM

Kremlin on Potential Diplomats' Expulsion From US: We Are Ready for Worst Scenarios

Russia is ready for the worst developments in its relations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on recent reports about potential diplomats' expulsion and new sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Russia is ready for the worst developments in its relations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on recent reports about potential diplomats' expulsion and new sanctions.

"You see, the hostility and unpredictability of the US side's actions in general obligates us to be prepared for the worst scenarios. When your interlocutor is quite aggressive and unpredictable, you are naturally mobilized all the time, In general, it seems the number of your questions about the Russian-US relations largely exceeds the volume of these relations," Peskov told reporters, asked if Russia is preparing to resist the potential new restrictions.

Russia still does not want the relations to degrade, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"We have never posed a threat to anyone, but we will certainly not allow anyone, including the US, to threaten us, to tell us what we should do, and to infringe on our interests," Peskov stressed.

