Kremlin on Potential Loan for Minsk: Too Early to Discuss Agenda of Putin-Lukashenko Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Preparations are underway for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, so it is too early to discuss which topics may be on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on alleged plans to provide a $3 billion loan to Minsk.

"It is too early to discuss which topics will be on the agenda during the upcoming Russia visit by Belarusian President Lukashenko. Preparations for the visit are still ongoing. The agenda is being formulated. I will not go into detail, I think it is too early," Peskov told reporters, when asked if a new loan was on the agenda.

Putin pledged in mid-Septembner that Russia would provide a $1.5 billion loan to the neighboring country.