Kremlin on Potential Putin-Zelenskyy May 9 Talks in Moscow: No Exact Information Available

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Commenting on the possibility for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to meet on May 9 in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that no exact information is available at this stage.

"There is no exact information on the matter," Peskov said.

Earlier this spring, Zelenskyy invited Putin to meet in Donbas, and the Russian leader said the meeting could be held in Moscow. Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said "everything leads to the fact" that the meeting would be held, adding he had already tasked the Ukrainian presidential office with starting preparations.