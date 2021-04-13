Kremlin on Potential Restrictions on Visa, Mastercard in Russia: Cannot Rule Anything Out

The Kremlin is not ruling that the use of Visa and Mastercard payment systems may be restricted in Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"We can state with certainty one thing � that in one form or another, restrictions on Russia are imposed by a number of countries ...

These restrictions are manifested in various forms, this is a rather unpredictable process, therefore, within the framework of this process, taking into account such unfriendly, and sometimes even hostile forms of behavior towards us, nothing can be ruled out," Peskov told reporters when asked about if there is a risk that Russia may be disconnected from Visa and Mastercard.

Peskov also said that the best way to hedge sanctions risks is to create financial systems that can replace foreign counterparts.