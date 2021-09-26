Kremlin on Potential US Sanctions: Some in Congress Just Trying to Boost Rating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, regarding the US Congress's plan for new sanctions against Russian individuals, that some US lawmakers were just trying to improve their chances of reelection this way.

The US House of Representatives' Rules Committee approved on Thursday an amendment bill to the draft defense budget legislation that would recommend sanctions against 35 Russians.

"Some are just making good on their promises to lobbyists. And we know that many lobbyists are working for our so-called friends, working very hard for big money.

Some are just trying to boost their rating and ensure backing at the next election," Peskov told Rossiya broadcaster.

"And we hope, of course, that this silliness ” no other way of calling it ” will not happen," the spokesman said, adding that this could have a "devastating impact on the spirit and atmosphere of Geneva."

Geneva was the site of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden this summer. At that meeting, the two leaders agreed, among other things, to launch a strategic stability dialogue.